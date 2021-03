In addition to signing pass-rushing threat Matt Judon to a four-year deal and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal, New England is also adding defensive back Jalen Mills on a four-year deal worth $24 million, according to his agent.

The Patriots are loading up on defense.

Mills spent the last five seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 63 games.

This story will be updated.

