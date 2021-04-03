David Ortiz’s Weston home sold for $3.5 million. Take a look inside

The six-bed, six-bath estate was sold to Kenneth and Deborah Stevens on March 31. Kenneth is a property developer and owns the Weston-based company Kenneth Stevens Custom Homes.

The Ortizes sold their 7,714-square-foot Weston mansion set on 2.15 acres for $3.5 million, according to the Southern Middlesex County Registry of Deeds. The home at 16 Driftwood Lane was first listed at $6.3 million in February 2019, and again in 2020 at $5.4 million. In October 2020, the price was adjusted to $4.2 million, according to the listing.

On the same day the Boston Red Sox reunited with fans at home for the first time in over a year, news broke that the team’s former slugger David Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany, found a buyer for theirs.

Advertisement

“I love this house. It’s a 20-year-old house, and it needs a complete renovation from my standards, which is what I’m going to do,” Stevens told Boston.com. “I haven’t decided whether I’ll move into it. I do live in Weston, but in a smaller home.”

The buyers also told the news outlet that they met Ortiz’s daughter who was still living at the house. “She’s lovely,” Stevens said. “I just got great vibes from the whole place.”

The stone-and-shingle Adirondack-style home was built in 2002 and is situated down a long, gated driveway that leads to a spacious, circular driveway. A stone entryway welcomes guests into a room with a dramatic circular staircase flanked by a living room, study, and banquet-sized dining room. The kitchen has a custom built-in bar, oversized island, and walk-in custom pantry. The family room has a large stone fireplace, and large bay windows flood the formal dining room with natural light, according to the Coldwell Banker Realty listing description.

The home also features an attached heated three-car garage, an in-ground pool, jacuzzi, oversized patio, and sprawling yard. Another highlight is the basement, which was custom-built with materials from Fenway Park, according to the listing.

Advertisement

“Architects from Fenway Park worked with Tiffany to design the space in the basement,” the property’s listing agent Paul Colleary of Dream Realty told the Globe in 2019. “The bar was made from reclaimed wood from a bowling alley at Fenway Park.”

The walls are painted Green Monster green, and a theater area features rows of black leather recliners facing a large film projector. The lower-level also boasts a gym and wine cellar, according to the listing.

Last year, the property held an estate sale where everything from a Rolls-Royce neon sign to a Louis Vuitton snow globe were up for sale. And of course, there was no shortage of baseball memorabilia.

The property’s listing agent told the Globe in 2019 that the Ortizes wanted to downsize. The property’s current listing agent is Melissa Dailey of Coldwell Banker Realty.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.