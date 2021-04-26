Apple plans to add hundreds of jobs in Massachusetts over the next five years

Apple announced on Monday that it plans to add “several hundred” new jobs in Massachusetts by 2026, as part of a commitment to help the country rebuild from the pandemic.

The Massachusetts expansion is part of the company’s five-year plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country in sectors including silicon engineering, artificial intelligence, 5G, and manufacturing. Apple said it currently has about 200 employees in the state.

“The Boston metro is home to so many talented and creative people, and we’re thrilled to be growing our teams here and be part of this dynamic community,” said Kristina Raspe, the company’s vice president of worldwide real estate and facilities, in a statement.