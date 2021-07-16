Employers can act now to narrow wage gap, drive equity for women

The July 12 editorial, “Help women get back to work,” reinforces what we have long known to be true: The pandemic not only forced women from the workforce but it also laid bare the cracks in the foundation of our economy. While we wait for sweeping public policy change, let’s also turn our attention to the steps employers can take right now to narrow the wage gap and drive equity for women at work.

Boston-area companies are leading the way, in partnership with the City of Boston. Based on research from more than 250 Boston-area employers, we know the evidence-based practices that work, including flexibility, gender-blind application evaluations, readily promoting women, and offering paid leave regardless of gender.