There are 351 cities and towns that could sorely use infusion of climate resilience funding

Thank you for your excellent editorial encouraging support for using at least $900 million in climate resilience investments from funding Massachusetts received from the American Rescue Plan Act (“Massachusetts lawmakers should move urgently on climate threats,” Sept. 19).

One of the key programs included in this $900 million proposal that could and should receive at least $300 million is the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant program. The MVP program provides state funds and technical support to communities to help pay for their highest local priorities for keeping people and places safe in the face of extreme weather.

MVP is currently funded at about $10 million to $20 million a year, divided excruciatingly among 351 deserving cities and towns. Giving this program a critical infusion of $300 million over the next few years would be a game changer for communities already struggling with floods, droughts, and heat waves.