LETTERS

There are 351 cities and towns that could sorely use infusion of climate resilience funding

Updated September 30, 2021, 8 minutes ago
A view of where the seawall has collapsed into the marsh area at Conomo Point in Essex, as seen in August. The state recently awarded $17.3 million to 28 cities and towns to address failing dams, coastal infrastructure, and levees in the face of climate change.
A view of where the seawall has collapsed into the marsh area at Conomo Point in Essex, as seen in August. The state recently awarded $17.3 million to 28 cities and towns to address failing dams, coastal infrastructure, and levees in the face of climate change.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Thank you for your excellent editorial encouraging support for using at least $900 million in climate resilience investments from funding Massachusetts received from the American Rescue Plan Act (“Massachusetts lawmakers should move urgently on climate threats,” Sept. 19).

One of the key programs included in this $900 million proposal that could and should receive at least $300 million is the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant program. The MVP program provides state funds and technical support to communities to help pay for their highest local priorities for keeping people and places safe in the face of extreme weather.

MVP is currently funded at about $10 million to $20 million a year, divided excruciatingly among 351 deserving cities and towns. Giving this program a critical infusion of $300 million over the next few years would be a game changer for communities already struggling with floods, droughts, and heat waves.

Julie Wormser

Deputy director

Mystic River Watershed Association

Arlington

The writer co-facilitates the Resilient Mystic Collaborative, a voluntary climate resilience partnership among 20 municipalities.