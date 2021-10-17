“Tough one to lose tonight. That’s a good football team. Give Dallas credit. They’re a good team. They’re well-coached,’’ said Bill Belichick, whose club fell to 2-4, including 0-4 at home. “We came up a little bit short. I thought we went toe to toe with them for 60 minutes. They just made a few more plays than we did, so let’s give them credit for that. Move on.’’

The Cowboys, whose summer was chronicled in the annual series, delivered a knockout punch in overtime when Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb with a 35-yard touchdown pass to secure a thrilling 35-29 win.

FOXBOROUGH — With apologies to the HBO, this was real life version of “Hard Knocks.’’ And unfortunately for the Patriots, they were the stars this time around.

Advertisement

This episode had more plot twist than any drama series — reality TV or the make-believe stuff. With four lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime, the packed house at Gillette Stadium, including a good dose of Cowboys fans, were kept riveted.

After Rhamondre Stevenson’s first career touchdown gave the Patriots a 21-20 lead with just over six minutes remaining, all hell broke loose.

With a chance to salt the game away, the Patriots fell victim to Trevon Diggs, who snagged a Mac Jones pass intended for Kendrick Bourne and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown and a 26-21 Dallas lead.

Jones was undaunted, however, connecting with Bourne on a 75-yard touchdown pass on his next snap, giving the Patriots a 29-26 lead after he hit Jakobi Meyers with a 2-point conversion.

“That just showed the grit that [Jones] has always been showing us,’’ said linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Bourne had to move on from the pick, which deflected off his hands on his first target of the game.

Advertisement

“Just trying to keep my head in the game. Crazy play, crazy sequence but just tried to keep my head in that game — not point fingers in that situation,’’ said Bourne. “I kind of blamed myself, what I could have done better, that’s how I looked at it ... Just grateful we had another chance.’’

With the crowd at full throttle, Prescott kept his foot on the gas, driving the Cowboys into Patriots territory, where Greg Zuerlein punched home a 49-yard field goal to tie it at 29 and set the stage for the extra session.

The Patriots won the toss in overtime but weren’t able to get into scoring position.

The Cowboys took over at their 20 and Prescott was as elusive as he’d been all day, moving in the pocket to buy extra time and make key completions, the final one the deep crosser to Lamb that sealed it.

“They made some big time plays in the clutch moments, so kudos to them,’’ said Bentley.

The Cowboys gambled early and as is often the case, the house won.

The Patriots defense stuffed Zeke Elliott on a fourth and 1 at the Dallas 34, giving the hosts terrific field position before most of the fannies had settled in their seats.

Jones needed just three plays to get his mates in the end zone. Harris ripped off a 21-yard burst through the A gap on first down and after 9-yard completion to Jonnu Smith, Harris barreled in from 4 yards on a wildcat strike and it was 7-0.

Advertisement

Prescott and the Cowboys hardly seemed discouraged, however, needing just seven plays to pull even.

Big completions to Dalton Schultz (18 and 23 yards) were sandwiched between a 17-yarder to Amari Cooper. Prescott hit Blake Jarwin from 1 yard to cap the drive.

The blitzkrieg continued on the ensuing possession when Jones hit Stevenson with back-to-back passes (a swinger for 13 yards and a seam shot for 23) to get things rolling.

A 4-yard Stevenson run, plus a 15-yard personal foul on Diggs put the Patriots in the red zone. From there, Jones hit Hunter Henry with a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead.

Dallas appeared poised to tie when Prescott found Cedrick Wilson in the back of the end zone but Patriots corner Jonathan Jones, who shook off an earlier rib injury, jarred the ball loose at the last millisecond.

Zuerlein’s 30-yard field goal cut the Patriots’ advantage to 14-10.

The New England offense sputtered throughout the remainder of the first and things looked dire when Luke Gifford stuffed a Jake Bailey punt, giving the Cowboys possession deep in New England territory.

Prescott and Co. drove it to the 1-yard line where they hit a red, white, and blue brick wall.

Elliott was turned back on back-to-back runs and Prescott found no space on third down. Going for it again on fourth down, Prescott fumbled on his sneak (with help from Bentley) and the Patriots recovered for the touchback.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.