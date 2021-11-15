From “This day in history” in the Nov. 9 Globe: “In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, telling her supporters in New York that her defeat was ‘painful, and it will be for a long time.’ But Clinton told her faithful to accept Trump and the election results, urging them to give him ‘an open mind and a chance to lead.’ ”

Yet here we are, five years later, with the losing administration still pushing its “Stop the Steal” campaign a year after its actual defeat. How did our politics get so twisted and, more worrisome, where do we go from here?