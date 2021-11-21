On the Nov. 9 front page, the Globe ran an article about fighting climate change (which I’d like to believe we all favor) by switching homes from heating with gas to electric heat (“Utilities strengthen bid to fight emissions”).

On the front page of the Business section of the same edition was an article discussing rising costs to heat homes (“How to avoid heating bill shock”). This article stated that natural gas prices are forecast to rise 18 percent, compared with about 10 percent for electric heat. But it also noted that the impact on users of electric heat might be the same as for those heating with gas because “heating with electricity is more expensive overall than it is with natural gas.”