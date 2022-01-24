Too much focus on Manchin, Sinema

The coverage of the US Senate, especially pertaining to the filibuster, consistently focuses on Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and their supposed thwarting of their party’s agenda. Think about this: There are 50 GOP senators, whose most important objective seems to be obstruction. I want to see more mention that those 50 come down against improvement in access to the ballot box; indeed, the party’s efforts across the country are focused on making it harder to vote.

There are certainly reasons to proceed with caution regarding the filibuster, but I feel certain that most of those on the right who are asserting the sanctity of the filibuster now would not hesitate to further dilute or eliminate it when they have the opportunity. This problem goes well beyond those two Democrats, and I wish reporting would reflect that larger reality.