T leadership disappoints riders again over low-income fares

The article “No plan for low-income fare draws ire” (Metro, Jan. 21) is yet another story on MBTA leadership not doing right by its riders. The facts around the low-income fare system are clear as day: It would increase ridership and put money back in the pockets of Massachusetts riders. From health care workers to grocery store workers, we all use the T and are bearing the brunt of the high cost of riding.
The pandemic has taken a financial toll on working people, and reducing the cost of public transit would dramatically improve the affordability and accessibility of the T. We estimate that a pilot program would cost the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority only $42 million, 2 percent of its budget. The T could use one-time funds to run a yearlong pilot program. The agency must do this now, instead of ignoring the needs of our communities and MBTA riders.
Collique Williams
Hyde Park
The writer is an organizer with Community Labor United and the Public Transit Public Good coalition and a regular rider of the Fairmount Line and the Red Line.