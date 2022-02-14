A choice between a return to work and the climate

I appreciate that the Globe needs business-focused columns, but I wish Shirley Leung would give more consideration to climate change in alignment with the newspaper’s recent dedication of a reporting team to the problem (“Enough — it’s time to get back to the office,” Page A1, Feb. 3). Remote work has benefited not only employees with less time spent sitting in traffic, but also has lowered vehicle CO2 emissions by substantial amounts. Of course, there is some need for in-person meetings, but in the face of rapidly advancing and dangerous climate change, we cannot afford to go back to the 20th-century paradigm of everyone driving to work.

Alan Wright