Hat no longer in the ring, Baker still plans nod of the head

Governor’s take on our troubled politics is close but not spot-on

In Emma Platoff’s article “Baker vows to stump for GOP moderates” (Page A1, Feb. 18), the outgoing governor bemoans, “The fact that we’re at a point in time where so many people aren’t listening to anybody other than their own voice — it’s incredibly distressing to me.” The key problem, however, is that “so many people” in the GOP listen only to Donald Trump.

As Charlie Baker knows, reasonable members of the Republican Party and most Democrats listen to lots of people. That is why the Democrats sometimes appear not to be united about anything. Reasonable Republicans and most Democrats recognize complex problems and work toward consensus to help solve those problems. That process leads to better government, even if each of us does not get everything we might like.