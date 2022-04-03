@FriedrichNietzsche — imagine that

Circa 1885: Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900). Original artwork: engraved from a portrait by H Olde. Getty Images/Getty

As professed in Evan Selinger’s conversation with author Nate Anderson (“Friedrich Nietzsche’s guide to better online living,” Ideas, March 27), Nietzsche might indeed have been mildly “concerned that our lives are inundated with information.” But not exceedingly concerned.

How Nietzsche may have dealt with informational inundation in the 19th century was unimaginably different than how one might speculate he may have contended with it in the digital environment of the 21st century. For a prolific reader, an original thinker, and an abundant writer like Nietzsche, the opportunity to tame and curate the metaphorical heap of information by employing the Internet’s blink-of-an-eye search tools would possibly have led to his amazed approval.