Fish in a barrel, sort of

I was tickled by the great photo by John Tlumacki on the front of the Metro section of Wednesday’s Globe (”Fresh catch”). Four highly expectant and appropriately dressed anglers at Long Pond in Plymouth eagerly await that first strike of the season as trout from the Mass. Wildlife Hatchery are tossed just feet away in their direction. It seemed to me to be only slightly more challenging than shooting fish in a barrel.

I guess it’s a lot easier than traipsing off into the woods to a bubbling stream somewhere to test your skills in the wild.