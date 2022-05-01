War is hell on nature and the environment too

Re “Resilient nature amidst the ravages of war” (Ideas, April 24): In addition to the disastrous impacts of war on human health and well-being, war creates profound and widespread consequences for nature and the environment. War adversely affects flora and fauna. War contaminates air, water, and soil with toxic chemicals. War destroys animal habitats and damages forests and other ecosystems. War threatens the survival of many animal and plant species. And war and the preparation for war divert human and financial resources from activities to protect the environment and preserve nature. Those who focus on the resilience of nature in the midst of war are missing the forest for the trees.

Dr. Barry S. Levy