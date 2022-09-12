Hospitals ‘padding the pockets of their executives’ during the pandemic

As a member of the Massachusetts state Senate representing the Middlesex and Worcester district, I was frustrated when I read the article “Some hospital CEOs saw pay increases in 2020” (Business, Aug. 18) in The Boston Globe. This is yet another example of executives taking advantage of public sympathy and public money at the expense of their workers.

In 2020, our health care workers were on the front lines of an unprecedented pandemic — one that put them and their families in danger. In too many cases, these health care workers were without the proper protective equipment. There were concerns about overwhelmed hospital wards and not enough staff to care for all who might become hospitalized with COVID-19. The state and federal governments stepped in, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to mitigate these issues. But hospitals did not exclusively use these funds to address these problems.