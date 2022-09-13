A troubling trail of malpractice settlements

There are some doctors who simply should not be practicing

I can’t be the only one who read the front-page Spotlight series on Dr. Yvon Baribeau (“A celebrated surgeon, a trail of secrets and death,” Sept. 7; “A crisis of conscience, with lives on the line,” Sept. 8) and thought of the 2021 docudrama “Dr. Death,” which told the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon who is serving a life sentence following injuries to more than 30 patients and the deaths of two.

Compare that with the appalling statement by CEO Alex Walker of Catholic Medical Center that he would “absolutely” rehire Baribeau if his skills were up to date. It seems that the bottom line — profit — is the main consideration.