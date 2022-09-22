Working toward equity in education is a collaborative effort

Higher Ground Boston can speak to the importance of the Massachusetts Education Equity Partnership report released last week (“Mass. advocates want more focus on education,” Metro, Sept. 15). Following our launch in 2011, founder Hubie Jones and I met three Roxbury school leaders and asked how we could help. They flagged early childhood development, student homelessness, and support for educators.

We supported Crispus Attucks Children’s Center to ensure it avoided shutdown around 2015; helped the center improve its funding base, increase enrollment, and become a Boston Public Schools universal prekindergarten community site; and implemented a $4 million capital project.