Thanks for the donation to BU med school, but did it have to come with a name change?

I am a “double Terrier,” having graduated from Boston University and Boston University School of Medicine, institutions (and names) I’ve always been proud to voice and claim. I was all but floored, and remain flummoxed, to learn that BU’s medical school has changed its well-respected, recognizable moniker to something very cumbersome (“A $100m tribute to a lifetime of friendship,” Metro, Sept. 30).
I extend all due respect to a great former BUSM dean, Dr. Aram Chobanian; and I realize money talks. But couldn’t the two names — of Chobanian and donor Edward Avedisian — have been put on one, two, or three buildings? Did they have to rename the entire school?
None of the BUSM alumni I’ve heard from are happy about this. I and others are asking whether the new school name, the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine, could be associated only with the class of 2023 and subsequent years. We alumni who came before take pride in the school from which we graduated: BUSM, a name and tradition we choose to honor.
I am an alumna of the Boston University School of Medicine, now and forever.
Dr. Melody T. McCloud
Roswell, Ga.
The writer, an ob-gyn and author, is founder and medical director of Atlanta Women’s Health Care.