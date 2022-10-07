Thanks for the donation to BU med school, but did it have to come with a name change?

I am a “double Terrier,” having graduated from Boston University and Boston University School of Medicine, institutions (and names) I’ve always been proud to voice and claim. I was all but floored, and remain flummoxed, to learn that BU’s medical school has changed its well-respected, recognizable moniker to something very cumbersome (“A $100m tribute to a lifetime of friendship,” Metro, Sept. 30).

I extend all due respect to a great former BUSM dean, Dr. Aram Chobanian; and I realize money talks. But couldn’t the two names — of Chobanian and donor Edward Avedisian — have been put on one, two, or three buildings? Did they have to rename the entire school?