Preserving forests, one community at a time

It’s no secret New England’s forests are critical to capturing the greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to rising sea levels and extreme weather. Dharna Noor’s recent piece as part of the Globe’s ongoing Into the Red series (“New England’s forests are an underused tool in the climate fight, study says,” Nov. 8) highlights research findings from Harvard University, Highstead Foundation, and KKM Environmental Consulting that underscore just how effective they can be.

The article shines needed light on a range of strategies to boost the region’s abundant but highly threatened forests’ ability to be a carbon sponge. However, communities of all sizes and locations need to see, and drive, conservation that’s working for them day to day and open the way for people to connect with the outdoors.