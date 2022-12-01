Culling deer won’t decrease the population but contraceptives might

Hunting is not a viable solution for reducing deer numbers, and there is no need for hunting on Sundays (“Southeastern towns in Mass. saw the most deer collisions last year. Now, the state hopes hunters will help clear the roads,” Nov. 27).

Deer quickly compensate for population declines; if there is less competition for food, more deer are born. Culling only creates a cycle of killing deer, bounce back numbers, and more killing.

Data from MassWildlife indicate that even issuing unlimited permits would likely have no impact on deer numbers. For example, in 2021, about 47,000 antlerless deer permits were available and roughly 5,000 female deer were harvested, meaning that for each deer killed, about nine permits were allotted. Lack of permits does not seem to be the issue. And while deer collisions may have increased between 2020 and 2021, there were far fewer drivers on the road in 2020 due to the pandemic.