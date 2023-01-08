With the Patriots’ season over, we now know who they play next year. See their 2023 opponents.

The AFC East matches up with the AFC West next season, so New England will host the Chiefs and Chargers and hit the road, visiting the Broncos and the Raiders.

As usual, the Patriots will play six games against AFC East opponents, facing the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets both at home and on the road.

After a special-teams meltdown in Buffalo sentenced the Patriots to a losing record and a second season in three years without a playoff berth, New England’s opponents for the 2023 season are already set.

The NFC East is also on the slate. The Eagles and Commanders will come to town, setting up road games for the Patriots against the Cowboys and Giants.

Having finished third in the AFC East, New England will face the remaining third-place finishers from the other AFC divisions: the Steelers on the road, and the Colts at home.

The 17th game is against a non-conference opponent outside the NFC East — the Saints come to Foxborough for the second time in three seasons.

It’s the AFC’s turn to host nine home games, while NFC teams have eight as a result of the odd-numbered schedule. But the Patriots could potentially lose that ninth home game if they play in Germany next season, something that is likely to happen.

The full schedule will be released in mid-May.

Patriots’ 2023 opponents

Home

vs. Bills, vs. Dolphins, vs. Jets, vs. Chiefs, vs. Chargers, vs. Eagles, vs. Commanders, vs. Colts, vs. Saints

Away

at Bills, at Dolphins, at Jets, at Broncos, at Raiders, at Giants, at Cowboys, at Steelers

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.