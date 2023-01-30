He’ll let his ‘woke’ flag fly

What really is “woke”? Am I “woke”?

I’ve been thinking about this for quite a while now, reading definitions, trying to understand how “woke” is used in accusations, sentences, and adjectives.

I think Yvonne Abraham’s column “Gasbags of the GOP” (Metro, Jan. 22) helped me understand the implied meaning of the word. When we become aware that, say, gas stoves or assault rifles or anything that is based on empirical scientific data may be bad for us, that is “woke.”