It takes advocacy, vigilance to remove ‘R’-word from our midst

In response to flagging of term, MGH will review all of its patient education materials

In health care, words matter. They can reassure the worried, comfort the distressed, and inspire those in despair. Our words can build strong, trusting relationships with our patients. Or, if misused, our words can cause harm and disenfranchise those who depend on us to care for them in a way that acknowledges their dignity and empowers their spirit. This is why we were so disheartened to read of Hezzy Smith’s experience relayed in the Feb. 6 op-ed, “MGH’s ‘R’-word problem.”

Smith and his wife are expecting their first child, and Smith described seeing the “R”-word in our digital patient education materials. For people living with Down syndrome and other conditions, that word evokes painful emotions and feelings of otherness. While historically this word has been used to describe individuals with intellectual disabilities, today we know the term for what it really is: a label. It is with painful appreciation that we thank Smith for pointing out the simple fact that we need to do better, in our actions and in our words. At Massachusetts General Hospital, we strive to ensure that all those who come through our doors feel welcome, valued, and appreciated. With this oversight, we fell short of those ideals. We are doing a thorough review of all of our patient education materials and are removing any references to inappropriate and outdated terms.