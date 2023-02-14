Iconic South End restaurant Stella will reopen in Newton

Scene-y South End icon Stella will make a suburban comeback early this spring. Chef Evan Deluty’s restaurant will reopen at 549 Commonwealth Ave. in Newton, according to his rep. The original Stella closed in May 2020 after a heady 15-year run, specializing in pastas and grilled pizzas.

“Walking into Stella is like walking into a time capsule. The white-on-white decor of opening day remains. The menu has barely changed. And some of the same customers seem to have been sitting at the bar the whole time. If they have aged as well as the restaurant, they are lucky,” Globe critic Devra First wrote in 2015. (In 2006, she praised the food but also admired the Paris Hilton-style people-watching. Remember Paris Hilton?)