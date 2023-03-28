Nubian Square on the threshold of a long-sought revival

Ignored are the health and safety factors from more traffic, less sunshine, more pollution, dirtier air — all of which accompany the tall buildings built and planned for the Nubian Square neighborhood. Ignored also are the voices of nearby neighbors who want development but not if it threatens their children’s health (Roxbury has one of the highest asthma rates in the city); not if it adds more heat to what is already a heat island; not if roof decks are allowed to pass for “open space,” which is especially problematic for families with children — although this may not be a problem, since most of the planned housing units are too small for families.

It is not “development fatigue” that Roxbury residents are experiencing ( “Big developments in Nubian Sq.,” Page A1, March 24). Rather, it is extreme fatigue over developers’ continuing failure, with the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s encouragement, to follow the Zoning Code requirements on height, density, open space, and architectural design and building materials.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Common-sense development in line with zoning requirements will not fatigue us at all. We look forward to experiencing it.

Advertisement

Carol Streiff

Boston

The writer is affiliated with Roxbury Voices, a civic organization formed by Roxbury residents in 2018, in opposition initially to the Alexandra Hotel project as proposed. Subsequently the group has opposed the demolition of the Harriet Tubman House Community Center and other Roxbury projects.





With decades of engagement, group knows the value of broad input and partnership

Thank you for reporting on current developments in Nubian Square as well on as the neighborhood’s rich, complex history and dynamic future (“Big developments in Nubian Sq.”).

Like the Roxbury leaders Julian E.J. Sorapuru interviewed, the Nuestra Comunidad team has personal stakes and deep confidence in the success of the affordable housing, offices, shops, public art, and open space we are creating at the formerly contaminated MBTA transportation yard that is now Bartlett Station. This complex at Washington and Bartlett streets, winner of a US Environmental Protection Agency Phoenix Award, empowers Roxbury residents to build equity, opportunity, and community through homeownership and independent businesses such as Nubian Markets, Roxbury Roots Montessori School, and Liberty Fitness.

Advertisement

Having worked with Roxbury residents for 42 years, Nuestra knows the value of broad community input and partnership, and we are honored to be part of Nubian Square’s resurgence as the center of Black civic, commercial, social, and cultural life in Boston.

N. Paul TonThat

Executive director

Nuestra Comunidad

Roxbury