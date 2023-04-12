Originalism and the Second Amendment

At least five people were killed and eight wounded in Louisville on Monday (”Gunman kills 5 co-workers at Ky. bank,” Page 2, April 11). There have been at least 145 mass shootings this year in the United States and it’s only April. The response will of course be: thoughts and prayers, a flower memorial, candlelight service, teary interviews, etc. We all know the drill. We’ll all wonder who’s next.

It is America’s fate to be cursed with Supreme Court justices who have for centuries blithely ignored the necessity of a well-regulated militia as the obvious basis for gun ownership. Our founders’ intent was to protect the nation from English incursions. That is originalism.