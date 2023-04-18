The state needs to do more to assist homeless families. Much more.

The Globe’s April 12 article on the Emergency Assistance shelter system for families with children experiencing homelessness (“State pays high price for shelters,” Page A1, April 12) fell short by overlooking both the perspective of homeless families and the causes of family homelessness.

We applaud budget proposals by both Governor Maura Healey and the House Committee on Ways and Means to increase support for the EA system, including funds to implement our recent class action settlement with the Commonwealth (Garcia v. DHCD) to address substantial flaws in the program.

No one, especially homeless families, wants children living in hotels instead of in safe, affordable housing. We need policies to prevent evictions, increase the stock of deeply affordable housing, and help families transition quickly from shelter to permanent housing. The budget proposals from both the governor and House fail to achieve these goals. The Commonwealth should preserve and improve programs such as state public housing, HomeBASE, Residential Assistance to Families in Transition, and recently expired Chapter 257 protections. This will reduce both the financial cost of EA shelter and, more importantly, the human suffering experienced by homeless children and parents. The fiscal 2024 budget should prioritize not only the EA program but also these other anti-homelessness measures.