Food drives and free food help hungry kids to thrive

Re “How to organize a food drive with your kids” (Living Arts, June 2): As a parent and anti-hunger advocate, I recognize the importance of engaging kids with opportunities to solve hunger, an oftentimes invisible issue affecting 1 in 5 Massachusetts households. Food drives are a great way to support families facing hunger crises. There are also federally funded and accessible resources available to families right now, such as Summer Eats.

A critical statewide program, Summer Eats assists families by providing free meals to children and teens to ensure they continue growing and thriving over summer break. Participating meal providers operate meal sites, often in conjunction with activities and educational programming. All are welcome. No registration or ID is required.