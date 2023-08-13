scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Let’s be more discerning when it comes to sentencing

Updated August 13, 2023, 40 minutes ago
MCI Cedar Junction in Walpole, 1993RYAN, David L. GLOBE STAFF

If the photo of the prison with Jeff Jacoby’s articlecolumn is typical (”As capital punishment fades, progressives take aim at a new target,” Ideas, Aug. 7), we treat animals in zoos better than people in prisons.

Margaret L. Herley

Boston


While I strongly disagree with Jeff Jacoby’s support for the death penalty, I concur with him that it would be a grave mistake to eliminate life without parole. Were Massachusetts to do so, there would be a push to restore capital punishment for “the worst of the worst.” However, life without parole should not be automatic for first-degree murder. There is a significant difference between, say, serial murder for pleasure or a hate-inspired mass murder and killing a clerk during a robbery or even murder for insurance proceeds. Life without parole, as a case-by-case option, would be the smart approach, making it available for the select few who are “the worst of the worst.”

James Alan Fox

Boston

The writer is a professor of criminology, law, and public policy at Northeastern University.

