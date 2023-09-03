This patient is sold on the hospital-at-home experience

Among the positives: no 5 a.m. wake ups, the food is better, and I was not amid a lot of sick people.

Re “What the hospital-at-home movement tells us about innovation in health care” (Ideas, Aug. 27): In June I was a patient in the hospital-at-home program of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., and the experience was, in one word, great. In three more words: super, stupendous, wonderful.

After being taken to the hospital for a health concern, I was chosen for the program because they said I was self-sufficient. They could see me heading to the bathroom dragging the IV pole. Three doctors who alternated coming to my home every day each gave me their cellphone numbers in case of emergency. In addition, nurses showed up at least twice a day. I had IVs in my arms while at home, until my release from the program. I was electronically monitored through a tablet.

Oh, I also was charged the hospital copay by insurance for each day at home. Well worth it.

Bill Troberman

Cranston, R.I.