Hospitals aren’t complying with federal price transparency rule

Re “They never asked for a private hospital room. But now they’re being charged $5,000 for one.” by Sean P. Murphy (The Fine Print, Business, Sept. 4): Hospital and health insurance price transparency can protect patients like Joe Farrell from unexpected health care charges such as the $5,040 he was billed for a private hospital room. The Globe report did not mention that all patients now have the right, under a federal hospital price transparency rule that took effect in January 2021, to upfront prices by procedure, code, and health insurance plan.

This information allows health care consumers to know exactly what they are being charged, compare prices with other plans and discounted cash rates, and make educated decisions about their care. When patients can compare their itemized bills against upfront prices, they can fight price gouging and overbilling.