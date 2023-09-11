scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

Hospitals aren’t complying with federal price transparency rule

Updated September 11, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Joe Farrell, front, with his wife, Cheryl, at their Templeton home. Following a hospital stay at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, he was billed $5,040 for a private room. The Farrells say that no one discussed what kind of room they wanted.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Re “They never asked for a private hospital room. But now they’re being charged $5,000 for one.” by Sean P. Murphy (The Fine Print, Business, Sept. 4): Hospital and health insurance price transparency can protect patients like Joe Farrell from unexpected health care charges such as the $5,040 he was billed for a private hospital room. The Globe report did not mention that all patients now have the right, under a federal hospital price transparency rule that took effect in January 2021, to upfront prices by procedure, code, and health insurance plan.

This information allows health care consumers to know exactly what they are being charged, compare prices with other plans and discounted cash rates, and make educated decisions about their care. When patients can compare their itemized bills against upfront prices, they can fight price gouging and overbilling.

A recent PatientRightsAdvocate.org review of 2,000 hospitals found that unfortunately only 36 percent are fully compliant with this price transparency rule. According to our findings, none of the hospitals owned by Tenet Healthcare — including Saint Vincent Hospital, where Farrell received care — is complying.

Failing to show prices by insurance plan, as the rule requires, prevents consumers from shopping for less expensive care, holding a hospital accountable, or enjoying financial certainty. Price transparency is needed to restore clarity and trust in the US health care system.

Cynthia A. Fisher

Founder and chair

PatientRightsAdvocate.org

Newton

