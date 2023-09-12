Follow live updates on the aftermath of flooding in Leominster and the surrounding areas

The city’s mayor, Dean Mazzarella, said that “within four and a half to five hours,” about 11 inches of rain fell in Leominster, the Worcester County city about 40 miles northwest of Boston.

A deluge of rain caused severe flash flooding in Leominster on Monday night, bringing extensive damage, washing out roads, inundating homes and businesses with water, and forcing evacuations throughout the night.

September 12, 2023

'We've never had anything like this before,' restaurant owner says of flood damage

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Jan Gonynor, who was getting ready to open up Brady’s restaurant — just across from the collapsed sidewalk on Mechanic Street — said luckily her business had no damage.

But Gonynor, who grew up in Leominster, said the flood damage across the city is unprecedented.

”Unbelievable. We’re never had anything like this before. Ever,” she said.

She also said the city will need help recovering and praised the leadership of its mayor.

”Our mayor is excellent, he’ll help out anyone he can. He gives the shirt off his back,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, there had been no reports of injury — and Gonynor counted the city’s blessings.

”Thank God. It could have been a lot worse,” she said.

At The Fix Burger Bar, damage appears 'pretty significant,' neighbor says

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Along Mechanic Street, a large section of sidewalk collapsed into the Monoosnoc Brook below. Water rushed through the brook like a raging river Tuesday morning, after local business owners said it flooded buildings along Monument Street the night before.

Among the impacted businesses was The Fix Burger Bar, where the water level reached about chest high in the building’s ground floor, according to Bill Hannigan, who owns a business next door.

He said it was unclear how much damage there was due to the flooding, but it appeared “pretty significant.”

He said the city needs assistance from the state and federal government.

”We need some help,” he said.

Sinkhole swallows several vehicles at Cadillac dealership

By Jessica Rinaldi, Globe Staff

The disastrous flooding impacts were clear at the Duran Buick GMC Cadillac dealership on Main Street, where a sinkhole swallowed several vehicles and flood waters rushed through the building, exposing rocks and earth beneath.

Randy Tucker, a sales consultant at the dealership for 33 years, said he saw it happen Monday night. A crane was lifting cars out of the sinkhole Tuesday.

Here's where to call if you need non-emergency help in Leominster

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Leominster officials are urging anyone who needs non-life-threatening help for issues such as basement flooding to call the city’s emergency management office at 978-534-7580. For life-threatening emergencies, people should call 911.

About 100 people sheltered overnight at Leominster elementary school

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Luca Calvani, the Red Cross’s disaster program manager for Central Massachusetts, said about 100 people were sheltered overnight at Frances Drake Elementary School. There were no injuries he said in an interview Tuesday morning. About a dozen people remained inside.

“We’re only making sure that people’s needs are met,” Calvani said.

Outside of the shelter, the sounds of young children could be heard inside. By the entrance, Red Cross workers were helping a resident wait for a ride to take her home.

Two emergency shelters set up for residents

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Two emergency shelters have been set up for residents, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said. One is at Frances Drake Elementary School, and the other is at Skyview Middle School, where cots, food, and water were available. Officials there declined to comment on how many residents, if any, had come to the shelter due to the flooding.

See photos and videos of the flooding aftermath

By Kenneth Singletary and Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Areas around Leominster, Fitchburg, and Lunenburg were hit by massive flooding especially hard Monday evening, with portions of Route 2 underwater.

Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) Rick Cinclair/Associated Press

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Officials with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday morning that agency staff have been on scene since Monday night “supporting the local flood response & coordinating requests for assistance, including 3,000 sandbags, additional shelter staff, traffic sign boards & shelter equipment to support residents with disabilities.”

Flash flood emergency ends; flash warning in effect

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Leominster, along with with neighboring Fitchburg and Lunenburg, was under a flash flood emergency until 8 a.m., with forecasters warning that “this is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION.”

A flooding warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for portions of Massachusetts, including Bristol, Norfolk, and Worcester counties. The warning extended to portions of Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent, and Providence counties.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the National Weather Service warned. Numerous roads remain closed and “streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall,” forecasters said.

Leominster officials urge residents near Barrett Park Dam to evacuate

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Early Tuesday morning, city officials urged residents who live near Barrett Park Pond Dam to “immediately evacuate and safely leave the area.”

“We have put out a code red and notified everyone along that streambank, along that river base, from Barrett Park down to the center to evacuate,” Mazzarella said. “That park pond is served by many water resources. The safest thing right now is to evacuate people from those homes should something happen to that dam.”