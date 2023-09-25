We agree, it’s time to update our network of local public health departments

We applaud the Globe for endorsing legislation to update the network of local public health departments, policies, and practices to meet the current and future needs of every municipality in the Commonwealth (“Massachusetts’ 351 health departments means inefficiency — and unfairness,” Editorial, Sept. 17).

We call upon the Legislature to act now to pass the State Accelerated Public Health for Every Community Act, or SAPHE 2.0. The lack of standards and state funding for public health has left too many communities vulnerable to unsafe food, water, housing, and myriad public health emergencies. Bottom line, SAPHE 2.0 will help lower costs across the system, and using public funds to invest in public health delivery on an annual basis rather than being unprepared to respond to a crisis will be more efficient, effective, and equitable. And let’s not fool ourselves: Those public health emergencies — climate change, overdose deaths, etc. — are at our doorstep right now.