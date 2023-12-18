America is both a leader and a laggard on climate action

The United States came to the international climate conference as both a leader and a laggard on climate action. Technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, and electrified and energy-efficient appliances are more affordable and available than ever, thanks in part to the Inflation Reduction Act. But we have also seen an incredible, unnecessary, expensive, and frankly dangerous increase in our national production of fossil fuels . It puts our climate goals and the targets of other nations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at extreme risk. Plus, we are footing the bill for other countries’ fossil-fueled binges.

Talking about global temperature targets without talking about fossil fuels is like talking about lung cancer prevention without talking about cigarettes. It’s wishful thinking, not a course of action. That’s why I fought for an outcome at this year’s international climate talks, known as COP28, that included an agreement to phase out fossil fuels. But you can’t preach temperance from a barstool. And right now, the American economy is drunk on fossil fuels.

After deliberations at COP28 that lasted into the final hours, delegates settled on a call to “transition away” from fossil fuels. But there needs to be more aggressive language that demands accountability and action. To be a climate leader, the United States must cut off fossil fuels completely. The COP should not be known as the “Club of Oil Pushers” any longer.

The science is clear: Weak agreement language will not keep our planet strong. Instead of tamping down fossil fuel production and financing, the United States has been ramping it up — including gas exports. While those of us fighting for a livable future may have wished for a better outcome to meet global emissions reduction goals, we must answer the call to action in front of us. We must end our endless approvals of liquefied natural gas pipelines and exports, stop giving the green light to new fossil fuel projects, and cut off public financing for fossil fuels.

The United States has put more than $1.8 billion of public money into building fossil fuel projects abroad this year alone, and recently supported the approval of $400 million for international fossil fuel projects as a major shareholder in the World Bank.

As a nation, we also need to rein in the unnecessary, expensive, and dangerous increase in our national production of fossil fuels. The United States is the world’s largest gas producer, and since the first LNG export in 2016, we’ve become the largest global LNG exporter, with record-breaking exports this year that are expected to at least double in the next five years. This extreme LNG export buildout will result in the same global lifecycle emissions as more than 680 new coal plants.

LNG import and export infrastructure is on track to be overbuilt to the point that it presents financial and climate risks to Europe, South Korea, and other allies abroad. If that’s not enough, we’re also seeing record-breaking exports of American crude oil. American fossil fuel companies continue to choose profits over people. They want to inject these fossil fuel exports into the international market for their own benefit, while treating investors, national security, American customers, community health, and our climate as collateral damage.

There is some hope.

The United States can build upon the successes of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has already begun to unleash an expected $1.2 trillion in federal funding to clean energy and climate action, including $27 billion for climate bank activities. The Healey administration recently announced a Massachusetts Community Climate Bank to empower communities to build affordable, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient housing and improvement projects all across the Commonwealth.

Communities around the country are struggling with pollution from fossil fuel infrastructure and from climate-fueled threats. Environmental and land defenders are risking their lives to protest against this exact kind of development and devastation, and young people are taking to the streets to fight for their future. American elected officials must listen to them.

Globally, there needs to be a target for a fossil fuel phase-out. This target won’t be an immediate on-off switch, but rather a signal by which every country can work to bring down both its consumption and production of fossil fuels. COP28′s call to move away from fossil fuels — while ridden with loopholes — is one step closer to where the world needs to be, but it’s still too far. The United States must take a tougher stand on fossil fuel approvals, stop public financing of fossil fuels, and keep supercharging our clean energy future. It’s time to close the oil-soaked tab and invest in a clean energy future.

Edward J. Markey is a US senator from Massachusetts.