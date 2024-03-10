Could the Patriots load up on former Browns? When it comes to free agency, Cleveland rocks.

The Browns happen to have several players available that align with the Patriots’ needs. This is relevant because new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, and offensive line coach Scott Peters each spent the last four years coaching in Cleveland.

The Patriots have many holes to fill this offseason — a new starting quarterback, at least one new wide receiver, a tight end, two starting offensive tackles, and two starters in the defensive secondary, in addition to the many backups they need.

With NFL free agency beginning Monday at noon, the Patriots may be asking themselves a question: “What can Brown(s) do for you?”

Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ biggest needs and how they can be filled:

Quarterback

We have already used a lot of ink on the Patriots’ quarterback situation, so no need to rehash it all. In all likelihood, and with Mac Jones being traded to the Jaguars, they will draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick and sign a veteran bridge option. The only real question is if they keep Bailey Zappe or Nathan Rourke as the third QB.

For the veteran, the Patriots have many options — Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Ryan Tannehill are among the top names available — but one former Brown fits in nicely.

A league source said the Patriots have shown real interest in Jacoby Brissett, who started 11 games for the Browns in 2022. Van Pelt loved coaching Brissett, per the source, and the Patriots view Brissett as a hard worker who can be a good role model for the rookie and help establish a positive culture in the locker room. Brissett may not be the most talented quarterback available, but he’s going to put football first, and he’s not going to pout if he gets benched for a rookie, two important traits for that role.

If Brissett doesn’t come to New England, then Garoppolo, Tannehill, or Fields, who has to be acquired by trade, could be fall-back options. Josh Dobbs, who spent last training offseason and training camp with the Browns, is another option.

Offensive tackle

Last year’s starters, Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu, are both free agents. The Patriots already agreed with former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a one-year deal worth $3.15 million guaranteed, but that shouldn’t stop them from re-signing Onwenu, who should be a mainstay at right tackle for several more years.

On the left side, most of the top free agents available are over 30 and would just be Band-Aids — Tyron Smith (34), Charles Leno (33), and Andrus Peat (31). But there is a player who looks like a perfect fit — Geron Christian, who’s only 27 and played well in 10 starts for Cleveland last year at left tackle.

The Browns already have Jedrick Wills at left tackle, meaning Christian should be available. The Patriots should look to draft a left tackle, but I would be shocked if they didn’t make a serious run at Christian, too.

Defensive back

The Patriots need another safety to pair with Jabrill Peppers, but they placed the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, and it would be a major surprise if he isn’t back. The Patriots also need two starting cornerbacks to go with Christian Gonzalez, with J.C. Jackson being released and Myles Bryant hitting free agency.

Re-signing Bryant is a must, given his versatility to play in the slot, on the outside and at safety, in addition to special teams. The Patriots may be able to wait until the draft to find another cornerback, with Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade. and Alex Austin also on the roster.

Wide receiver

The Patriots have DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte under contract. But if they are going to “weaponize” the offense, as director of scouting/de facto general manager Eliot Wolf put it, they need to draft one receiver and add a veteran, likely at the expense of Thornton and/or Boutte.

Free agency doesn’t have many big names, but Calvin Ridley, Gabe Davis, Curtis Samuel, and Marquise Brown could all help. Courtland Sutton may be out in Denver and could be an upgrade. Kendrick Bourne should probably be re-signed, but viewed as a depth piece considering he’s coming back from a torn ACL.

In 2023, Kendrick Bourne caught 37 passes for 406 yards and 4 TDs before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The trade market is where the Patriots can get the biggest bang.

The Vikings’ Justin Jefferson may be available, though the Patriots shouldn’t listen to any trade offer that includes the No. 3 pick. The 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and the Steelers’ Diontae Johnson could also be available. But the name I’m watching (for obvious reasons) is the Browns’ Amari Cooper, who will be 30 in June and is entering the final year of his contract at $20 million. The Browns may be willing to part with Cooper now that they have acquired Jerry Jeudy in a trade.

Tight end

It’s a good thing the Patriots chose to re-sign Hunter Henry to a new 3-year deal. Before that, the Patriots had just one tight end under contract — someone named La’Michael Pettway, who has never played an NFL game and joined the practice squad Dec. 27. Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are both free agents.

Henry gives the Patriots a legitimate No. 1 tight end, and they really need to draft for the position, but that still leaves room for a veteran. One option could be Austin Hooper, 29, who played for Van Pelt in Cleveland in 2020-21. Another is Robert Tonyan, originally signed by Green Bay in 2018 when Wolf was in the front office. Or the Patriots could bring back Brown, who played well last year and also played 13 games for the Browns in 2022.

But the best fit might be another former Brown — Harrison Bryant, a free agent after four years in Cleveland. Bryant, 25, didn’t blossom as a receiver (791 yards, 10 touchdowns), but is supposed to be an excellent run blocker, an important skill for a No. 2 tight end.

Other needs

The Patriots need at least one running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. They should definitely draft one, but Kareem Hunt, a Brown the last five years, is a free agent.

The defense needs depth at edge rusher behind Matthew Judon, but the Patriots should consider letting Josh Uche walk and instead re-sign Anfernee Jennings.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.