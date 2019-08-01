Truck driver was on drugs, reaching for drink at time of fatal New Hampshire crash, report says

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report provides the most detailed account to date — and the first accusation of Zhukovskyy’s alleged intoxication — in the fiery collision that killed seven, injured three others, and led to a still-widening scandal at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, which had failed to revoke the 23-year-old’s commercial driver’s license prior to the crash.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was high on drugs and said he was reaching for a drink on the passenger side of his 2016 Dodge pickup truck when the vehicle crossed the highway’s yellow center line and crashed into a group of a motorcyclists in New Hampshire in late June , according to a federal inspection report obtained by the Globe.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, tested positive after the June 21 collision for an unspecified drug that rendered him incapable of driving safely, federal regulators found. The report does not specify the drug beyond saying it was a narcotic or amphetamine.

The report also includes Zhukovskyy’s admission that he was reaching for a beverage at the time of the crash, as well as a detailed description of the destruction the collision inflicted on the pickup truck and trailer that Zhukovskyy was operating for Westfield Transport Inc. of West Springfield. An inspector found 24 violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations involving Zhukovskyy and the vehicle, according to the report. At least 14 of the violations — such as flat tires, faulty brakes, and inoperable lights — resulted from the collision.

A spokesman for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declined to comment, saying the agency doesn’t discuss crashes publicly. The Globe obtained the inspection report through a public records request.

Zhukovskyy, who has a lengthy record of traffic and impairment charges, walked away from the crash uninjured. He was arrested three days later and has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office, National Transportation Safety Board, New Hampshire State Police, and Coos County, N.H., prosecutors are investigating.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young declined to comment on the federal report Wednesday evening, citing the ongoing investigation and prosecution. Lawyers for Zhukovskyy didn’t immediately return messages.

Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman, said the agency doesn’t comment on reports prepared by outside agencies. Last week, the NTSB published a preliminary report on the crash that didn’t reveal any new information about the incident.

“We are in the early stages of a comprehensive investigation that will include a close examination of the driver’s medical and behavioral health history, operating experience as well as a look at how he spent the 72 hours prior to the crash to determine what, if anything, may have compromised his ability to safely operate the vehicle,” Knudson said Thursday in an e-mail.

Zhukovskyy was driving for Westfield Transport, which had hired him three days earlier. The company was on a shipping assignment for Berlin City Ford Lincoln in Gorham, N.H., at the time of the crash, the report said.

The victims were in New Hampshire for an event organized by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club , established by Marine veterans.

Days after the crash, Massachusetts officials acknowledged that Zhukovskyy should have been stripped of his commercial license weeks earlier after he refused to take a chemical sobriety test on May 11 in East Windsor, Conn. Police there arrested him for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Connecticut’s registry alerted Massachusetts of the refusal via electronic and paper mail notifications.

Zhukovskyy’s troubled driving history dates back to April 2012 when at age 16 he was cited for a crash in West Springfield. At the time, Zhukovskyy had yet to obtain a learner’s permit.

Since then, he has accumulated driving violations and arrests in at least six states, records show, and spent three months in a residential rehabilitation program in Bristol, Pa., to address his struggles with alcohol, cocaine, and heroin, according to the former director of the program.

The Registry’s lapse prompted Erin Deveney, the longtime registrar at the Massachusetts RMV, to resign in late June.

As Massachusetts officials looked into their failure to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license, they learned the Registry had neglected for years to process notifications from other states about traffic violations by local drivers and didn’t have a system of its own for sending such alerts.

At an oversight hearing Tuesday, state lawmakers learned that Registry officials had been warned in March that nearly 13,000 alerts from other states about law-breaking drivers were piling up within a division known as the Merit Rating Board.

Reached Wednesday evening, Dartanyan Gasanov, who owned Westfield Transport, said he wasn’t aware that Zhukovskyy had been charged in Connecticut with operating under the influence in May because it wasn’t listed on his driving history.

Gasanov said he knew Zhukovskyy had been arrested for drunken driving in 2013 but let him work for Westfield Transport anyway.

“We are cooperating,” Gasanov said.

He said he hasn’t seen the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspection report from the crash.

“It’s really hard to talk about this,” he said. “It’s very hard to sleep at night.”

Gasanov then hung up, ending the interview.

Last week, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced she was investigating Westfield Transport. The business disbanded on July 3 and faces a civil lawsuit from one of the survivors of the crash, state records show.

Gasanov also owns East Transport LLC, a trucking business in West Springfield with one truck and one driver, federal records show. The company appears to still be in business.

Following the fatal New Hampshire crash, a federal inspector spent more than two hours examining the wreckage, the report said.

A fire erupted after the collision, damaging the brakes on the pickup truck and trailer, burning battery cables and melting headlamps, turn signals, and tires, the report said.

The suspension systems on the truck and trailer were also affected.

On June 26, five more inspections were conducted on commercial vehicles operated by Westfield Transport, federal records show.

Three inspections occurred on Western Avenue in West Springfield, and two others were conducted in Springfield. An inspector cited one driver for not having a medical certificate. During a different inspection, a vehicle with brake problems was ordered to be taken out of service, records show.

