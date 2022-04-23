The party’s over

Re “I stayed at the party too long, or why I left the GOP” (Opinion, April 18): Although I was never a member of the Republican Party, I can feel some sympathy for Leslee Sherrill’s story of disaffection with a contemporary American political party. The Washingtonian ideal she cites of politicians with personal differences of philosophy, but without party fealties, has been replaced in this century by politicians with party fealty alone, and no personal political philosophies at all. We have gone from having one hundred senators to a Senate featuring only two members: Godzilla vs. King Kong. A similar evolution has taken place in the House. It matters not which party is identified with which monster, only that monstrosities rather than real people are in charge of our government. We don’t just need “no party preference” voters to save the Republic — more desperately, we need “no party affiliation” politicians. Then Congress could focus on getting things done, rather than who’s in control.

Keith Backman