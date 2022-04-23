The party’s over

Re “I stayed at the party too long, or why I left the GOP” (Opinion, April 18): Although I was never a member of the Republican Party, I can feel some sympathy for Leslee Sherrill’s story of disaffection with a contemporary American political party. The Washingtonian ideal she cites of politicians with personal differences of philosophy, but without party fealties, has been replaced in this century by politicians with party fealty alone, and no personal political philosophies at all. We have gone from having one hundred senators to a Senate featuring only two members: Godzilla vs. King Kong. A similar evolution has taken place in the House. It matters not which party is identified with which monster, only that monstrosities rather than real people are in charge of our government. We don’t just need “no party preference” voters to save the Republic — more desperately, we need “no party affiliation” politicians. Then Congress could focus on getting things done, rather than who’s in control.
Keith Backman
Bedford
Leslee Sherrill’s description of why she left the GOP is revealing about Republicans, even one who holds “traditional Republican values.” The events of and immediately following Jan. 6, 2021, when the foundation of American democracy was being attacked, didn’t bother her enough to leave the party. It was only on Feb. 4, 2022, when Republicans started eating their own with the Republican National Committee’s censure of fellow Republicans for being willing to investigate those events, that she found sufficient disagreement with the GOP to quit. It’s all about party first for today’s Republicans, always.
Joe Megerman
Waltham