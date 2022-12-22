The potential of Widett Circle and how to achieve it

Widett Circle’s future can and should remain bright, but only if planning and conceptual engineering proceed concurrently both for MBTA’s needs and for a great urban district to emerge above (“Widett Circle’s future can still be bright,” Opinion, Dec. 20). If the MBTA proceeds expeditiously, as would be in its interest, to develop a train yard, with mere promises about accommodating future air-rights development, the likelihood of that district’s actual emergence would greatly diminish.

Air-rights development is always complicated and costly, and much more so if not properly anticipated during the design of what gets built first. Consider how long it has taken for any air-rights development over the Mass. Pike to advance from idea to implementation, with most plans eventually scrapped. Yes, at times due to adjacent community concerns but mostly given the complexities of dollars and construction. And the initial idea of air-rights over the exposed ramp parcels of the Central Artery tunnel was never able to proceed due to inadequate engineering provisions accommodated at the time of the tunnel construction.