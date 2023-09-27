Before tragedy strikes, we have to crack down on laser pointers

Since a handful of malicious nitwits have begun ruining it for everybody, I call for a nationwide ban on sales of laser pointers (“FAA investigating after three reported laser incidents,” Metro, Sept. 23). It’s only a matter of time before an unspeakable tragedy strikes a passenger jet or medical helicopter, thanks to people who think it’s a hoot to blind pilots with these toys. Other than their industrial use, which could be regulated, what’s the point of allowing civilians to possess these devices? Professors and lecturers can go back to using retractable metal pointers or those big, long wooden sticks, which I always thought were pretty cool.

Richard Feinberg