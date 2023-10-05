EMass girls’ volleyball: Assisting two 5-set wins for Melrose, Leah Fowke headlines Players of the Week

Gaby Campbell, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior notched 18 kills and four aces for the Generals in a five-set victory over Essex Tech in a Cape Ann clash.
Leah Fowke, Melrose — The junior put up 38 assists and added four kills in a five-set victory over defending Division 5 champion Frontier in a nonleague matchup. She set a career-high with 43 assists in another five-setter over Middlesex rival Winchester.
Eva Harvey, Boston Latin — The junior racked up a combined 32 kills in sweeps of No. 15 Newton South and No. 20 Brookline.
Abigail Vieira, Somerset Berkley — The senior posted 15 kills, 20 digs, 8 aces, and 3 blocks in an all-around effort for the Blue Raiders in a nonleague five-setter over West Bridgewater.
Advertisement
Kyra Ward, Chelmsford — In a comeback from down two sets, the freshman amassed 30 kills, 20 digs, and 5 aces, knocking the game-winner against Bridgewater-Raynham in nonleague action and earning coach Edgar Valdez his 200th victory.
Julia Webster, Bishop Feehan — The senior mashed 16 kills each in 3-0 win over No. 20 King Philip and a 3-2 triumph over Catholic Central rival Bishop Fenwick.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.