EMass girls’ volleyball: Assisting two 5-set wins for Melrose, Leah Fowke headlines Players of the Week

Gaby Campbell, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior notched 18 kills and four aces for the Generals in a five-set victory over Essex Tech in a Cape Ann clash.

Leah Fowke, Melrose — The junior put up 38 assists and added four kills in a five-set victory over defending Division 5 champion Frontier in a nonleague matchup. She set a career-high with 43 assists in another five-setter over Middlesex rival Winchester.

Eva Harvey, Boston Latin — The junior racked up a combined 32 kills in sweeps of No. 15 Newton South and No. 20 Brookline.