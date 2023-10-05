EMass girls’ volleyball: On-the-move Melrose surges to 11th in Globe’s Top 20

After dropping its second game of the season (to Belmont), the Melrose girls’ volleyball team (9-1) has not lost since. With five-set wins over defending Division 5 champion Frontier and Middlesex League rival Winchester, the Red Hawks have risen back up to No. 11 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll.
No. 6 Canton and No. 3 Attleboro each swept No. 8 Franklin, jumbling up the order of the best in the Hockomock. The Kelley-Rex Division-leading Bombardiers, on a six-game win streak, and the still unbeaten Bulldogs, who top the Davenport Division standings, meet in Attleboro Thursday.
Another team to watch is Boston Latin, which ascends to No. 13 after avenging its only loss with a sweep of No. 15 Newton South and taking down No. 20 Brookline in straight sets.
Unbeaten Newton North retains its top ranking for the sixth straight week, and Needham is No. 2, setting up Thursday’s showdown between Bay State Conference rivals. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 5, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Newton North (10-0-0)
2. Needham (7-1-0)
3. Attleboro (8-2-0)
4. Andover (9-1-0)
5. Barnstable (9-2-0)
6. Canton (10-0-0)
7. Bishop Feehan (10-2-0)
8. Franklin (8-2-0)
9. Ipswich (9-0-0)
10. Oliver Ames (8-3-0)
11. Melrose (9-1-0)
12. Natick (4-3-0)
13. Boston Latin (9-1-0)
14. Haverhill (10-1-0)
15. Newton South (7-2-0)
16. Dartmouth (6-2-0)
17. North Quincy (7-3-0)
18. Weston (10-2-0)
19. King Philip (6-5-0)
20. Brookline (4-6-0)
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.