HS GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ volleyball: Prolific in a pair of Brookline wins, Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen headline Players of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated October 19, 2023, 23 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen, Brookline — Mullen, a senior, put up 54 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and an ace in a five-set win over Natick, then 39 assists, 9 digs, and a kill in a five-setter over Weston. Bacon, a sophomore, recorded 52 digs, 4 assists, and 3 aces; then 21 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, and 2 assists, respectively.

Natalie Huang, Newton South — The sophomore libero compiled 24 digs and 3 aces, serving at 91 percent, coming up big defensively in a five-set victory over No. 3 Needham.

Sadie Jaggers, Melrose — The senior mashed 26 kills as Melrose came back from a two-set deficit for a Middlesex win over Wakefield in five sets.

Clare Kavolius, Oliver Ames — The junior doled out 44 assists in a five-set Hockomock victory over Mansfield, reaching 1,000 career assists in the process.

Kaitlyn Montgomery, Plymouth North — The senior smacked 28 kills, including her 500th on varsity, in a five-set victory over Patriot League rival Marshfield.

Jess Wright, Canton — The senior notched 22 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, and 2 blocks in a four-set win over No. 5 Attleboro, then 10 kills, 17 digs, and 2 blocks the next day in a sweep of No. 6 Bishop Feehan.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today