EMass girls’ volleyball: Prolific in a pair of Brookline wins, Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen headline Players of the Week

Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen, Brookline — Mullen, a senior, put up 54 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and an ace in a five-set win over Natick, then 39 assists, 9 digs, and a kill in a five-setter over Weston. Bacon, a sophomore, recorded 52 digs, 4 assists, and 3 aces; then 21 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, and 2 assists, respectively.

Natalie Huang, Newton South — The sophomore libero compiled 24 digs and 3 aces, serving at 91 percent, coming up big defensively in a five-set victory over No. 3 Needham.

Sadie Jaggers, Melrose — The senior mashed 26 kills as Melrose came back from a two-set deficit for a Middlesex win over Wakefield in five sets.