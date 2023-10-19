EMass girls’ volleyball: Prolific in a pair of Brookline wins, Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen headline Players of the Week

Bella Bacon and Charlotte Mullen, Brookline — Mullen, a senior, put up 54 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and an ace in a five-set win over Natick, then 39 assists, 9 digs, and a kill in a five-setter over Weston. Bacon, a sophomore, recorded 52 digs, 4 assists, and 3 aces; then 21 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, and 2 assists, respectively.
Natalie Huang, Newton South — The sophomore libero compiled 24 digs and 3 aces, serving at 91 percent, coming up big defensively in a five-set victory over No. 3 Needham.
Sadie Jaggers, Melrose — The senior mashed 26 kills as Melrose came back from a two-set deficit for a Middlesex win over Wakefield in five sets.
Clare Kavolius, Oliver Ames — The junior doled out 44 assists in a five-set Hockomock victory over Mansfield, reaching 1,000 career assists in the process.
Kaitlyn Montgomery, Plymouth North — The senior smacked 28 kills, including her 500th on varsity, in a five-set victory over Patriot League rival Marshfield.
Jess Wright, Canton — The senior notched 22 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, and 2 blocks in a four-set win over No. 5 Attleboro, then 10 kills, 17 digs, and 2 blocks the next day in a sweep of No. 6 Bishop Feehan.
