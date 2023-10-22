EMass football: With a dominant two-way performance, Wayland’s Max Dresens headlines Players of the Week

James Farrell, Haverhill — The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound junior completed 10 of 15 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns, and added 54 rushing yards with another score to pace the Hillies in a 42-6 win at Dracut.

Jacob Bierenbroodspot, BC High — On a rainy Saturday, the senior wide receiver turned five catches into 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-15 Catholic Conference win at St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Cam LaGrassa, St. John’s Prep — With his offensive line paving the way, the senior carried 25 times for 254 yards with a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter to help the Prep end Catholic Memorial’s 27-game in-state win streak with a 19-8 win.

Advertisement

Luke Turco, Brockton — In a 12-6 slugfest against rival New Bedford, the junior safety was all over the field with 72 rushing yards, 13 tackles (3 for a loss), and two interceptions, including one to seal it with 9 seconds remaining.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Alex Wilson, Westford — The junior made 19 total tackles from his free safety position and tallied 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries to lead the Ghosts in a 21-19 win over Chelmsford for the Route 110 Cup.

Division 2

Jayden Arno, Belmont — The senior completed 9 of 11 passes for 223 yards and added 80 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 43-35 Middlesex Liberty win over Woburn.

Owen Mordas and Jack Higgins, Bishop Feehan — Higgins, a senior, hauled in a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Mordas in a 29-26 triple-overtime win over Catholic Central rival Bishop Fenwick. Mordas completed 11 of 22 passes for 144 yards.

Brandon Nicastro, King Philip — The junior returned a pick-six 40 yards for a score and came up with a second interception in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors stay unbeaten with a 23-14 win over Milford in a Hockomock League showdown.

Advertisement

Davin True, Marshfield — The junior anchored the Rams ground game with four rushing touchdowns in a 49-28 Patriot League win over Plymouth North.

Division 3

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth — The junior threw for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown, completing 7 of 11 passes for 111 yards and rushing for 48 more in a 35-22 Southeast Conference win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Logan Keyes, Walpole — The senior rumbled for 201 yards rushing, collecting a pair of 19-yard touchdown runs in a 37-3 win over Braintree in Bay State Herget play.

Eric Power, Boston Latin — The senior ran amok for 302 yards, finding the end zone from 40, 1, and 2 yards out — the last of which stood as the winner in a 28-21 win over Weston.

Will St. Pierre, Hingham — The senior helped the Harbormen pull away from Silver Lake in the second half, returning a kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown and rushing for scores of 25 and 35 yards, finishing with 110 yards on the ground in all in a 42–14 Patriot League victory.

Division 4

Max Dresens, Wayland — The junior continued his torrid stretch with 221 rushing yards and a score, plus an interception and 5½ tackles, as the Warriors outlasted Bedford, 28-14.

Mark Letchford, Wakefield — The senior linebacker/kicker racked up 11 tackles for the second straight week, and also added a field goal and two extra points, in the Warriors’ 16-3 win over Wilmington.

Advertisement

Jack Lombardo and Justin Marino, Medford — Senior Lombardo found junior wideout Marino for 61- and 73-yard scores as the Mustangs cruised past Chelsea in Greater Boston League action.

Trevor Jones, Duxbury — The Dragons pulled away from Whitman-Hanson, 35-7, as the junior quarterback totaled over 150 all-purpose yards, ran for two touchdowns, and threw for two more.

Willy Robinson, Scituate — In a 42-28 victory over North Quincy, the junior rushed for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns, and added an 86-yard kickoff return.

Division 5

Tommy DeSimone, Saugus — The senior scored from 1 and 38 yards out for the first two touchdowns of the game, and the only scores entering the fourth quarter of a 20-12 nonleague win over Falmouth.

Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, Foxborough — The senior scored two touchdowns on blocked punts in the second quarter, rallying the Warriors to pull away from Hockomock rival Canton in a 35-0 win.

Jake Ogilvie, Norton — In a 28-10 Tri-Valley League win over Dover-Sherborn, the senior (10-of-16 passing) racked up 149 of his 263 yards on three touchdown strikes, and also ran for 45 yards.

Jack Sullivan, Newburyport — The senior ran for touchdowns of 15, 3, and 47 yards, adding a 15-yard scoring reception, in a 42-0 blanking of Cape Ann foe Triton.

Division 6

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth — The junior completed 14 of 23 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and added 120 yards on the ground with two TDs, as the Dolphins (6-1) rallied past Durfee, 41-22.

Advertisement

Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop — The junior running back got behind the Salem defense for an 81-yard touchdown reception from Matt Noonan with 1:30 left as the Vikings stunned Salem, 20-19. He also had 93 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Jack Luccarelli, Norwell — The freshman quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the first half as the Clippers (6-1) topped Sandwich, 33-6.

Matt Tran, Stoneham — The senior quarterback passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 120 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown, to help keep the Spartans’ postseason chances alive with a 41-32 Middlesex win over Burlington.

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — The senior captain found the end zone three times with rushing scores of 53, 21, and 20 yards, as the Skippers cruised to a 42-0 victory over Mashpee.

DJ DeCoste, South Shore Voc-Tech — The junior bulldozed for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat Wareham, 43-28.

Zach Hurd, Manchester Essex — The sophomore quarterback scrambled for three rushing touchdowns (one for 57 yards), a two-point conversion, and threw a passing touchdown in a 37-6 defeat of Lowell Catholic.

Lamarre Petit-Homme, O’Bryant — The senior finished with 75 yards receiving, an 80-yard kickoff return, 12 tackles, and a forced fumble for the Tigers in their 14-0 victory over English High.

Division 8

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The senior wide receiver totaled 117 receiving yards, 26 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in a 36-16 win over Whittier, clinching at least a share of the Commonwealth Small title.

Advertisement

Nathanyel Gomes Correia, Randolph — The junior rushed for 218 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-26 nonleague win over Brighton.

Nathan Marden, Old Colony — The junior had six carriers for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars in a 38-0 win over Upper Cape.

Robbie Peterson, Carver — In a 45-0 win over Hull, the senior captain had two interceptions, one a 24-yard pick-six, and four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, plus a pair of two-point conversion grabs.

Preps

Jack Austin, St. George’s –– The junior from Foxborough finished 6 of 8 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 49 yards and a pair of scores on 10 carries, as the Dragons picked up a 29-7 ISL-9 win over Groton.

Greg Canning, Rivers –– The senior put on a show, rushing for 210 yards and three touchdowns and adding several tackles on defense in a 42-19 ISL-9 victory over Brooks.

Darnell Cicero-Bronson, Lawrence Academy –– In a thrilling 31-28 ISL-7 victory against St. Sebastian’s, the sophomore caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, broke up a pair of passes, did not allow a reception in coverage, and forced a fumble that led to a scoop-and-score return.

Hugo Djeumeni, Tabor –– The junior rumbled for 213 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries, and scored on both of his receptions, as the Seawolves cruised to a 53-0 IS-9 win vs. St. Mark’s.

Marcus Griffin, Belmont Hill –– The standout sophomore carried the ball 13 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-12 ISL-7 win over Thayer.

Trevor Hass, Cam Kerry, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub also contributed to this story.