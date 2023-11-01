In a feat nine years in the making, Sumner Harris leads Scituate girls’ volleyball to its first playoff win in Division 2 preliminary match

Lauren Thompson (10 kills, 3 aces) and Anna Bradley (9 kills, 3 blocks) were strong at the net, Matilda Grant (17 digs, 2 aces) added to the passing game, and Evelyn Flynn (6 kills, 3 aces) provided timely kills and a seven-point serving run to keep Scituate in control.

“I put my heart and soul into it,” said Scituate coach Jen Harris, whose Sailors (13-8) will advance to a first-round matchup at sixth-seeded Melrose at 5 p.m. Friday. “For it to happen with my daughter [Sumner] and this group of seniors, I’m proud that they played up to this level.”

Sumner Harris delivered 26 assists, 6 kills, and 3 aces, including the ace that helped the No. 27 Scituate girls’ volleyball team clinch its first playoff victory in nine varsity seasons Wednesday night in a 3-0 preliminary-round home triumph against No. 38. South High.

“Nine years in the making, it’s hard to explain, it’s amazing,” Jen Harris said. “It’s only the beginning, the program keeps going up.”

Reading 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Ella Robinson led the way with 13 digs and five aces as the No. 20 Rockets (11-10) rolled to a first-round victory.

Division 5 State

Georgetown 3, Holbrook 0 — Team captains Ava Ruggiero, Jackie Carter, and Jackie Soucy, powered the No. 31 Royals (1-17) to their first win of the season in a preliminary-round matchup in Holbrook.

“[We’re] 0-17, it’s easy to get down on yourself, but they were the backbone of the team and their leadership showed today,” said Georgetown coach Ryan Browner. “The team doesn’t focus on the outcomes as much as they try to get better every day.

“When the postseason came, and regular-season records are in the past, their work paid off. It’s a new season,” Browner said. “There’s a reason why we’re in it. I’m proud of the girls the way they showed up today.”

Division 1 State

Westford 3, Everett 1 — Senior Jenny Alexander mashed 12 kills and a pair of aces for the 29th-seeded Ghosts (6-13) in a preliminary win.

Division 3 State

Blackstone Valley 3, Monty Tech 0 — Senior Danika Kirby (6 kills), junior Lauren Gronda (4 kills, 1 block), and junior Paige Connolly (13 aces, 6 assists, 1 kill) led the No. 29 Beavers (14-8) to a preliminary-round win.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Assabet 0 — Lydiah Donahue-Wilfred (10 kills), Ella Faich (22 assists) led the No. 30 Cardinals (9-14) to a preliminary win. Devyn Dubose was strong defensively, in passing and serve receive.

Falmouth 3, Swampscott 2 — After watching a 2-0 set lead turn into a five-set match, the No. 33 Clippers (11-10) earned a 15-8 decision to clinch a preliminary win on the road.

St. Mary’s 3, Watertown 2 — Junior Ava Kidd (32 digs, 17 service points) and sophomore Sky Watson (5 aces, 18 digs, 7 kills) helped lead the No. 34 Spartans (13-9) to a five-set preliminary victory, notching the program’s first tournament win in 15 years.

Division 4 State

Mashpee 3, South Hadley 0 — Bri Pierce (16 kills), Loc Phu (25 digs), and Sophia Morin (26 assists) led the No. 33 Falcons (10-9) in a preliminary triumph in South Hadley.

Nantucket 3, Sandwich 0 — Senior Chloe Marrero recorded 12 kills, including the final two for the No. 9 Whalers (13-7) in a first-round victory on the island. Alice O’Bannion (eight kills), Vicki Todorova (21 digs), and Yahely del Rosario Gomez (26 assists) contributed to the win.

Non-tournament games

BB&N 3, Brooks 0 — Erica Biner (14 kills) and Corinne Holness (12 kills) led the Knights (12-3) to an Independent School League win.

Boys’ soccer

Brooks 2, BB&N 1 — Junior Tristan Warner rifled home the winner in the last seconds of extra time, assisted by junior Carter Leonard as Brooks (7-6-1) took the Independent Schools League victory.

Greater Lowell 7, Blackstone Valley 1 — Senior Gregoire Amissi (6 goals, 1 assist) rifled in four goals in the first 18 minutes, propelling the Gryphons (15-2-1) to the first state vocational title in program history, taking down host BVT in Upton. Jayden Flores and Gabriel Soave had two assists apiece. Greater Lowell will host Chicopee in the preliminary round of the Division 3 tournament Friday at 2.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 6, Nashoba Valley Tech 2 — Freshman Jenna Lehane, junior Kathleen Murphy, and junior Alexis D’Arcy scored two goals apiece for the Warriors (18-0-2) in their first small school State Vocational Championship win in 15 years.

Dexter Southfield 5, Winsor 0 — Sophomore Delia Loughnane scored two goals and junior Maddy Nylen produced a goal and an assist for Dexter Southfield (10-3-1) in the Independent School League contest.

Greater Lowell 1, Greater New Bedford 0 — Freshman Sera Eramo threaded a through ball into senior Emily Sandelli to score the game’s only goal as the Gryphons (15-2-1) won their first large school State Vocational Final since 2006.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.