The Lynn temporary commuter rail platform is one stop along the way to a better MBTA

“It demonstrates that we can do things differently,” Eng said during an interview on Friday at the temporary new station. On Monday at 5:29 a.m., a commuter rail train headed for Boston arrived at the station. It was the first time a train had stopped in Lynn since Oct. 1, 2022, when the T abruptly shut down the old commuter rail station because it was falling apart. Under the Baker administration, a temporary replacement station was not scheduled to open until September 2024. After Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and other community leaders expressed outrage over that , Eng got involved. The date got moved up first to March 2024, then to this month. The total cost was $10 million, which according to Eng, is $5 million under budget.

Ahead of schedule and under budget? That rosy scenario is not normally associated with anything having to do with the MBTA. But according to T general manager Phillip Eng, it just happened in Lynn, where an interim train station was built more quickly and less expensively than originally planned.

One temporary train station does not end the challenges facing Lynn, a city whose transit needs have long been ignored by the state. Nor does it do anything to change the status of Boston’s beleaguered subway service. It won’t affect the slow zones and shutdowns that Eng, who started as GM last April, put in place to address long-term, systemwide infrastructure neglect. But it does show that a change in thinking about what is possible can make a difference — and that’s an important message to send not only to the public but to MBTA staff as well.

Ted Banks, the senior project manager on the Lynn station job, said that when workers were first informed about the ramped-up construction schedule, they told him, “It’s never been done that fast in Massachusetts.” But in partnership with Keolis Commuter Services, the company that runs the commuter rail system in Massachusetts, and Judlau Contracting, a company that specializes in public works projects, fast happened. Eng said that when he challenged the team to accelerate the project, “Some folks were excited by it. Some said, ‘How do we do that?’ But everyone was happy I was pushing a new challenge,” he said. “We are empowering them to be a little creative.”

Eng said he believes the old station could have been preserved but the platform had been demolished by the time he got involved. Construction on the interim station, located a short distance away from the old one, started in August. The platform, which is made of concrete slabs left over from the Big Dig, is accessible by stairs and an ADA-compliant ramp, and a canopy protects riders from the weather.

The theme of this endeavor is partnership. In a statement, Abdellah Chajai, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services, said, “GM Eng and his team are focused on finding solutions, pushing for innovation, and working collaboratively with the MBTA’s partners to deliver more for passengers and the communities we serve.” Sharon Cranston, the project manager on the station job, said that the city of Lynn’s work facilitating permitting and other approvals was also key to getting the work done as quickly as possible.

That’s no surprise, since the urban renaissance that Nicholson is pushing hinges on the promise of transit-oriented development. The shuttering of the Lynn station was a major impediment to advancing that dream. Now, with the interim station about to open, Nicholson said via a statement, “We are excited by the opening of the temporary platform and grateful for the MBTA’s accelerated timeline that will allow the commuter rail to again stop in downtown Lynn. Our residents want, need and deserve this access.”

But as the Lynn mayor also noted, “Critical work remains to be done.”

Among the lingering issues: How long will it take to build a new, permanent rail station? Prior projections set the date at 2030. Also, what will happen to a parking garage, owned by the MBTA, that is slated for demolition? Lynn city leaders are trying to get the T to commit to turning the garage into a site that can be developed. Asked about that, Eng said there is no timeline for a permanent station, and as for anything else, “We are meeting with the folks at Lynn to understand how to support their needs.”

Building up a more robust commuter rail ridership in Lynn is also important. The hope is that new downtown development will draw new residents who see train service as an asset.

Meanwhile, to get word out that trains once again stop in Lynn, street signs and banners were installed throughout the city. Handouts were passed out on the Newburyport/Rockport Line trains. The T is also using social media to spread the word, and this week, Keolis passenger assistance staff will be on site at various locations.

With help from its partners, the MBTA built an interim rail station faster than expected. It’s an important milestone that shows leadership matters. Let us hope it also means the T is one stop closer to better, more responsive service for all riders.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.