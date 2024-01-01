Media gain access to brothel case hearings. Others watch from afar.

We are encouraged to see that a set of accused buyers from the recent brothel bust in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs may be charged in full view of the press (“Brothel case hearings to be open to media,” Metro, Dec. 22).

The sex industry is fueled by buyers who feel entitled to the people they commodify and operate with impunity. High-frequency buyers are predominantly white men earning more than $100,000 annually. Only 6 percent of buyers report ever having been arrested for purchasing sex.

Meanwhile, the majority of those in the sex trade are people who have been marginalized by systems of oppression. Of the young people served by My Life My Choice, a survivor-led program that serves trafficked youth across Eastern Massachusetts, the average age of first exploitation is 13. Sixty-seven percent identify as BIPOC and 51 percent as LGBTQ, and 88 percent have histories with the child welfare system. They report extraordinary violence perpetrated by buyers.