EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20, but contenders making their move

MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Several teams in the Globe’s Top 20 rankings got tested this week, with some stepping up while others stumbled.

Cathedral fought off St. Mary’s at home and now has a chance to move up with a pivotal Friday home game against Bishop Feehan. Bishop Fenwick also won a Division 3 championship rematch against the Spartans, 46-44, to maintain its No. 4 placing. Medfield rolled past Norwood in a Tri-Valley League battle and Woburn did the same in the Middlesex League against Winchester.