EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20, but contenders making their move

Several teams in the Globe’s Top 20 rankings got tested this week, with some stepping up while others stumbled.
Cathedral fought off St. Mary’s at home and now has a chance to move up with a pivotal Friday home game against Bishop Feehan. Bishop Fenwick also won a Division 3 championship rematch against the Spartans, 46-44, to maintain its No. 4 placing. Medfield rolled past Norwood in a Tri-Valley League battle and Woburn did the same in the Middlesex League against Winchester.
Billerica remains unbeaten after a statement victory against Central Catholic. Needham lost to Braintree but rebounded with a gritty 36-33 win over Walpole. Sandwich, Acton-Boxborough, Norwell, Wellesley, and Belmont lead the pursuit of a spot.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll
The Globe poll as of Jan. 11, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Foxborough
|6-1-0
|1
|2.
|Bishop Feehan
|5-2-0
|2
|3.
|Cathedral
|7-2-0
|3
|4.
|Bishop Fenwick
|7-1-0
|4
|5.
|Medfield
|7-1-0
|6
|6.
|St. Mary’s
|8-2-0
|5
|7.
|Woburn
|6-1-0
|10
|8.
|Norwood
|6-1-0
|7
|9.
|Oliver Ames
|5-2-0
|11
|10.
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|6-1-0
|12
|11.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|6-0-0
|13
|12.
|Billerica
|7-0-0
|20
|13.
|Central Catholic
|6-2-0
|14
|14.
|Andover
|7-1-0
|15
|15.
|Pentucket
|6-1-0
|16
|16.
|Needham
|6-2-0
|18
|17.
|Walpole
|5-4-0
|8
|18.
|Wakefield
|5-2-0
|17
|19.
|Dartmouth
|10-0-0
|19
|20.
|Winchester
|6-3-0
|9
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.