HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20, but contenders making their move

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2024, 1 hour ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Several teams in the Globe’s Top 20 rankings got tested this week, with some stepping up while others stumbled.

Cathedral fought off St. Mary’s at home and now has a chance to move up with a pivotal Friday home game against Bishop Feehan. Bishop Fenwick also won a Division 3 championship rematch against the Spartans, 46-44, to maintain its No. 4 placing. Medfield rolled past Norwood in a Tri-Valley League battle and Woburn did the same in the Middlesex League against Winchester.

Billerica remains unbeaten after a statement victory against Central Catholic. Needham lost to Braintree but rebounded with a gritty 36-33 win over Walpole. Sandwich, Acton-Boxborough, Norwell, Wellesley, and Belmont lead the pursuit of a spot.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 11, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough6-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan5-2-02
3.Cathedral7-2-03
4.Bishop Fenwick7-1-04
5.Medfield7-1-06
6.St. Mary’s8-2-05
7.Woburn6-1-010
8.Norwood6-1-07
9.Oliver Ames5-2-011
10.Bridgewater-Raynham6-1-012
11.Notre Dame (Hingham)6-0-013
12.Billerica7-0-020
13.Central Catholic6-2-014
14.Andover7-1-015
15.Pentucket6-1-016
16.Needham6-2-018
17.Walpole5-4-08
18.Wakefield5-2-017
19.Dartmouth10-0-019
20.Winchester6-3-09

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

