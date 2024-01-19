At Milford, iron sharpens iron when wrestling teammates Mikey Boulanger, Aidan Baum test each other on the mat

“The match I’m looking forward to every day is Mikey,” Baum said. “He’s very good technically. He’s very methodical with his attacks, very smooth. Me? I just try and outmuscle a kid or push a kid over, or break a kid rather than Mikey, who breaks him by scoring on him.”

Though Baum (144 pounds) has leapfrogged Boulanger (138) in weight class, they wrestle at different clubs in the offseason, and Boulanger recently recovered from a collarbone injury, the two 100-bout winners always wrestle a close one in practice.

For Milford junior captains Mikey Boulanger and Aidan Baum , their toughest matchup of the week is usually against each other.

One of the Scarlet Hawks’ greatest strengths is that their elite wrestlers can learn from their other elite wrestlers. With repeat Division 2 team championships, four straight Hockomock League (Kelley-Rex) titles, and just three dual meet losses in the last three years, Milford (18-1) is in the midst of a dynastic run.

“ ‘Every practice they’re in there, dedicated to getting better.’ Milford wrestling coach PJ Boccia, on 100-bout winners Mikey Boulanger (138) and Aidan Baum (144)

Milford High head wrestling coach PJ Boccia. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“It’s dedication, commitment, love of the sport,” said Milford coach PJ Boccia. “They put in the work. Every practice they’re in there, dedicated to getting better. The amount of time they put into wrestling in the offseason.”

Baum spent all of last season at 113 pounds to fill that team slot, despite growing a few inches to 5 feet, 7 inches. His adjustment to bigger opponents has worked; he took just 16 seconds to register six points for Milford in its Jan. 10 meet against Taunton.

“Last year, he was a lot more defensive, taking his time with everything,” Boulanger said of Baum. “This year, he’s a lot more aggressive and bringing the pressure against the kids he’s wrestling. It’s way better.

“He’s much more energized and it’s been great for the team to have him.”

Boulanger, the defending state champion at 126, also bumped up. Back from injury, he managed a close victory at 144 for his 100th.

Milford's Aidan Baum, who wrestled at 113 last season to fill a roster slot, bumped up to 144 this season and has adjusted well to wrestling bigger opponents, such as Boston Latin School's Zaki Echevarria (above) during a recent nonleague match. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Senior captains Robby Lyons and Owen Matthews also used to wrestle each other, always together from youth wrestling to high school. But when Matthews grew to 182 pounds and now 215, he was no longer the right match for the 126-pounder.

So he trained withHampton Kaye-Kuter, the 2023 all-state and New England champion at 220 pounds who graduated last spring.

Matthews knew that Taunton’s 215-pounder Elijah Prophete, who had beaten him before, is one of the best in the state. He also knew that dual would decide the league championship. With help from Kaye-Kuter and fellow 2023 graduates Matt Donis and Michael Mastroianni, Matthews came in with a game plan and executed to earn a decision.

“To win that match is good for my confidence,” said Matthews, whose career record is 52-14. “I’m excited. I know I’m right up there with everyone else. Kind of a signature win, as people call it.”

Lyons had his own signature win, taking out all-state champion Yandel Morales via pin after trailing 9-0 two weeks ago. At 99-29, he could add another to join Baum (111-14) and Boulanger (105-20) in the 100-win club.

Sophomore Derek Marcolini (113) has been lighting it up with a 26-1 record this season (69-11 career) and 190-pound junior Luke Donis (62-30) is racking up wins too.

“It’s huge to have Aidan hit 100 wins, followed by Mikey. I’m crossing my fingers,” said Lyons. “To have three wrestlers and [maybe] even more is almost unheard of, especially in the same season.”

The star wrestlers are a product of the coaching effort that went into the town’s programs. Dan Duest, who coached youth until three years ago, was tasked with fostering a love for wrestling. Boccia and assistant Mark Pinto mold them into high school winners.

“We were seriously lucky that Dan got involved when he did,” Boccia said. “He has a passion and he has a personality to go with it. He’s a yeller, screamer, the kids fall in love with it. We built that program up and he was the guy behind it all.”

Junior captain Sean Donovan (165) is out for the season, but remains part of a group that has known each other for years and hopes to return as a senior. Even first-year wrestler Tony Dew, a senior heavyweight, has been winning key matches.

Though the team just has six of its 11 state placers back for this year, they look to be strong as ever, chasing the three-peat.

“It’s really cool because we all went through the youth program so we all knew each other,” Boulanger said. “The success we’re having, it feels good for it to be with the guys that we’ve been together with since we were young.”

Near falls

▪ When Chris Sywetz started Wellesley’s wrestling team three years ago, he had five athletes and the Raiders won one match.

When junior captain Oliver Knight (heavyweight) stepped up to the final bout on Wednesday in Milton, he needed more than a major decision, so he wasted no time getting into his pinning combo, sealing a 40-38 victory.

Putting together a 10-9 record last year, the Raiders now stand at 9-7 as they look for even more.

“We’re stepping over the .500 mark and we’re not looking back,” Sywetz said. “10 wins last year, we’re looking to get a few more than that this year.”

Senior captain Jonah Ginsberg (175 pounds), a recent NYU commit, and freshman Dom Staunton (113/120), who qualified for states as an eighth grader, are a big part of the team’s success.

▪ Triton and Pentucket/Newburyport are hoping their rivalry dual will be the start of a new tradition. Their Jan. 24 matchup will be held at Newburyport City Hall, similar to how Melrose and Wakefield have their “Brawl in the Hall.”

The “River Rivals Great Debate” is named after the River Rival youth program, which coaches kids from each of the schools as well as Georgetown.

“[Newburyport is] already considered our rival in all sports,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “Gives it more flavor.”

McElligott worked to get the event setup and is handling tickets, though he has been away from the team due to the birth of his son, Cullen, on Jan. 5.

Saturday’s slate

▪ Cape Cod Invitational (Sandwich High); Cohasset Invitational; Natick Super Dual; Granby Duals (Granby Junior Senior High School); Colter Abely Midseason Classic (Mercy High, Middletown, Conn.); Brunswick Invitational ( Greenwich, Conn.).

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.