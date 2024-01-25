Teens Speak Live: A Globe Opinion event

In this special interactive event designed for teenagers, parents, and teachers, Globe Ideas deputy editor Kelly Horan will be joined by local students to share their stories and discuss their questions, fears, and curiosities.

What do today’s teens wish their friends and families knew?

This event is inspired by “Teens Speak,” an initiative from Globe Ideas that prompted people ages 13-19 to share “a dispatch from their lives,” with submissions in the form of poems, art, and more.

